KRCC’s favorite Southern Colorado stories of 2024

Southern Colorado saw some big news that extended beyond the region in 2024.

There was the discovery of the human plague in Pueblo back in July and the passing of the creator of the iconic Bishop Castle in November. And there was the fatal accident involving a tour guide who lost his life during an elevation malfunction at the Cripple Creek Gold Mine in October.

Despite these grim headlines, KRCC reporters also set out to find the joy in the region — whether that was spending a day with burros and alligators or answering reader curiosities about the landscape and its current and former inhabitants.

Here are a few of our favorite stories from the year that was:

Charley Sutherland/KRCC News Kaeden Kirk shows off the gator he just wrestled and wrangled at the 29th annual Gatorfest in Mosca.

We attended the 29th annual Gatorfest in Mosca… and it was a formal affair. The competition is held annually at the Colorado Gators and Reptile Park near the Great Sand Dunes National Park. Gator wrestlers run into a pond armed with only a lasso-like rope to loop the gator’s neck hoping to come away a winner… and without injury.

Courtesy of North Star Turquoise Turquoise and silver rings are among the work by jeweler and turquoise miner Clint Cross of North Star Turquoise.

We discovered there are turquoise mines in Colorado. A Cripple Creek turquoise miner and jeweler gave us the scoop on these blue and green gemstones including how to process raw turquoise and what to know about the fake or treated types.

Dan Boyce/CPR News Devon Peña purchased the R&R Market through his nonprofit Acequia Institute in 2022. He expects to reopen as the San Luis Peoples Market in November.

The San Luis Peoples Market has been around for 167 years. We spoke to its new owners who are looking for 167 more. Using millions in grant dollars, the owners are hoping to transform the market’s mission and help reignite practices older than the structure itself: a community food co-op.

Journal of Mammalian Evolution A screenshot of the fossilized lower jaw bone and teeth of the Militocodon Lydae found at Corral Bluffs in 2021 from the study recently published in the Journal of Mammallian Evolution.

A fossil found near Colorado Springs was identified as a new species of mammal. Skull and jaw fragments were unearthed in 2019 and 2021 in Corral Bluffs Open Space. A new study said the small, chinchilla-sized omnivore belonged to a group of mammals that eventually gave rise to all hoofed mammals, known as ungulates.

Asa Gartrell/KRCC News Bill Lee and his donkey Jack sit by the town square. Lee tells attendees about donkeys and the history of Burro Days.

We traveled to Fairplay to witness its 75th annual “Burro Days.” On this summer day, we heard brays, bleats and the cheers of about 3,000 spectators on the streets for the start of the World Championship Pack Burro Race. This story also just has some amazing photos.

Courtesy of Sabrina Kainz Geologist Lon Abbott stands near Badito Cone in Huerfano County looking south toward the Spanish Peaks.

We were told the Spanish Peaks in Southern Colorado are a piece of the geological puzzle of why the High Plains are so… high. Geographically the two distinctive summits known as the Spanish Peaks on the horizon west of Walsenburg are part of the Rocky Mountains. But geologically, they’re different. They weren’t created by movement of the earth’s crust. Instead, they were formed by volcanic activity deep underground around 24 million years ago.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Colorado Springs' Pikeview Quarry is in the throes of a reclamation project. April 4, 2024.

We explore the history and the future of Colorado Springs’ old scar on the mountain, the Pikeview Quarry. This team effort led to some interesting historical discoveries and encounters with visionaries who had grand plans for the space like a mountain bike park. Explore the series’ part one here and part two here, which includes old photos, aerial shots and videos.