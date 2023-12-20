2023 in photos: Colorado and beyond

From the plains to the mountains and the canyons to the deserts, CPR News photographers and journalists drove across Colorado in 2023, meeting many of our 5.8 million neighbors in this big, complex piece of real estate.

We also traveled outside of the state, following the troubled Colorado River from its headwaters in Rocky Mountain National Park to where it meets the the Gulf of California, and hearing from people seeking solutions to an impending water crisis in the southwestern U.S.

We saw a lot, and every day was different.

We tried to capture the essence of a Hall of Fame rodeo cowboy on his ranch west of Yampa. We saw the faces of terrified Denver high school students as they fled a shooting at their school; we witnessed nearly 50 kids from around the world become U.S. citizens; and we saw a man, who was living on street, being treated to a haircut. We saw President Biden in Pueblo; dodged yaks in Ridgway; watched cliff divers at Casa Bonita; and tried to catch a peak moment at an international jump rope championship in Colorado Springs.

Then there were the moments between the stories, like a spectacular sunset over the High Plains that stopped us in our tracks on the way home.

Tears, smiles, laughter, boredom, anger, frustration — we documented them all, grateful for the people who allowed us into their lives.

Here's just some of those most memorable moments. We've linked up photo captions to the stories from which they come whenever possible.